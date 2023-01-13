Crime fight: back to the drawing board

We’ll never know what Kylie Meloney would have become if her life hadn’t been cut short by a gun. An innocent child who was now beginning to live, with all of her future taken from her, leaving her family and those who may have known her to mourn.
As a country, how can we not feel the pain, grief and hurt of those going through this sad event at this time? My prayers go out to all. May God grant you the strength at this time. What you are going through is not easy, but God is able and is there with you to bear that heavy burden.
How many more lives must be lost to murder in Trinidad and Tobago—even more innocent children’s lives? As a citizen, I am sure no one can be pleased with this type of thing, for it goes deep into the hearts of those who care about people.
There have already been 21 murders in the new year, as well as home invasions in which citizens have been attacked and beaten. Let me be very honest with our leaders: there is a serious need to come up with a results-oriented plan to deal with crime in T&T. We are missing the mark big-time. There is too much blood in our streets and in our homes, brought about by the criminal elements in our country.
We need to do better when it comes to crime on our twin islands. There must be a more aggressive approach to dealing with this. It is time to get back to the drawing board; the crime plan at present needs serious improvement, and I believe that is a fair statement, judging from the results. I would like to ask the relevant authorities: what are the additional methods that will be implemented in our war against crime in 2023? Looking back at 2022, with murders going over 600 and home invasions being the highest recorded in a year, I believe there is a dire need for a drastic change in our approach and all the other things that will assist in dealing with crime. For example, parliamentary bills and the legal system are important if we are going to have a reduction in criminal activity.
I am calling on our leaders on both sides to see what is happening in sweet T&T; the citizenry’s freedom and safety are under serious threat. “Extraordinary situations at times demand extraordinary actions to bring about change” (my opinion).
The problem with us is that at times we are afraid to act outside the box with our thinking to bring a “killing” situation under control within the confines of the law. Again, my condolences go out to the family of that beautiful six-year-old. RIP.
Arnold Gopeesingh
San Juan