Much has been made of the death of the child, allowing the trees to block the forest. Smuggling is unlawful, but has been going on for thousands of years, yet is still a crime.

Sure, I am sorry that someone, especially a child, was killed, but that is the chance smugglers and the smuggled take.

Does it mean that once there are lives on board that the law must not try to apprehend the law-breakers?

The biggest mistake the Government made was to register those migrants in the first place, giving carte blanche to smugglers who make money by smuggling, and the smuggled, to unlawfully enter the island.

I know that for years many Trinbagonians have gone legally and illegally to Venezuela, but that does not make it right for illegals to be smuggled into Trinidad, with possibly narcotics and weapons (cocaine and high-powered weapons).

Kamla Persad-Bissessar, your job is to be against the Government, but be on the side of T&T and the law because you hope to be PM sometime.

The Coast Guard tried to intercept the boat coming into our waters, but the boat, rather than stopping, tried to evade; then, being a larger boat than the Coast Guard’s, tried to ram it.

What would have happened if it were successful? Think of our brave lawmen and their families if they had died? Would the cry be as loud?

Our lawmen should be commended for stopping the smugglers. I am sure the migrants were hidden from view and, also, did the smugglers care about their lives? All they cared about was the money they make from their illegal methods. All who are on the side of illegality are criminals themselves.

The boat should be salvaged and sold, and the smugglers jailed; and the smuggled deported at their expense or at the expense of those who are crying out for those who knew the chance they were taking.

Get with it. Crime is crime, and I am glad there are honest men and women who are trying to catch criminals.

Clermont Andrews

