Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley gave a measured address at the opening of the Caricom Regional Symposium on Crime yesterday.
Two parts of his address stood out. One was when he said, “Today, if there is one aspect that we all may be guilty of, is that the problem of criminality and violence was not dealt with sufficiently, in a much earlier time frame, in the homes, in the schools in the prisons, in the courts and in the Parliaments. There was what can be described as ‘a creeping normalcy’; we allowed slow, moderate, deviant behavioural trends to increase.”
Was this a “Blame Kamla” scenario again?
Does he mean from the aftermath of the 1990 attempted coup when the PNM was returned to power in 1991 — 1995?
Does he mean when the UNC was in office from 1995 — 2001, during which in June 1999, Dole Chadee and eight of his henchmen were hanged?
But it was also under the UNC, when corporal punishment was removed from schools, with legislation pioneered by then-education minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar in February 2001.
Does he mean from 2001 — 2010 when the PNM was in office? Does he mean from 2010 — 2015 when the People’s Partnership was in office? Does he mean from 2015 to the present (2023) when the PNM is in office and crime escalated to levels never seen before, especially murders and home invasions?
Does anyone remember former police commissioner Gary Griffith begging the current PNM government to stop funding criminals?
On September 13, 2020, Indar Dhaniram wrote a letter in which he stated that the massive indiscipline in schools started with the removal of corporal punishment and the failure to replace it with any other form of discipline (Express).
In May 2022, Justice Frank Seepersad pleaded for a “school-violence prevention and response plan for educators”(Newsday).
We do not have to look too far for solutions. All we need is political will, which currently seems non-existent.
The second part was when he correctly indicated that “morals and values are now considered flexible. Their lines are blurred”.
I was stunned a few weeks ago when some young people told me that they really have no consideration of right and wrong.
They do whatever they want regardless of societal norms. This is a powder-keg waiting to explode.