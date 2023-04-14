The war against crime continues, and while this will be an ongoing war, the question must be asked: who is winning? Our murder toll so far for the year is past 160. Home invasions seem to be a fast fix for the criminal elements, with no respect for people, car theft, boldfaced day and night street robberies, and all types of scams by con artists operating their trade.
In my humble opinion, when it comes to crime, we are truly between a rock and a hard place, with more questions than answers. Yes, crime is everyone’s business, so let us stop blaming one another and develop effective crime-changing solutions.
I know the Commissioner of Police, Mrs Erla Harewood-Christopher, did make mention of a ten-point plan to fight crime. How is that going, CoP?
The reality that is before us as a people is that things are not improving. Citizens who do not have paid security and guards are feeling it the most. This is the honest truth.
The elderly, those who have to walk the streets day and night to make a living, are falling easy prey to criminals.
It is clear the crime strategies at present are not hitting the mark, based on my observation. There is a need for stronger and more aggressive methods when dealing with crime (sometimes extreme situations require extreme measures to deal with them).
If criminals know they can commit a crime and be out on bail in a matter of days, while it will take years for them to appear in court, they will continue along their merry way.
If we are going to see some degree of peace and safety restored to Trinidad and Tobago, we ALL have to work with one another—the politicians on both sides, the Police Service, the legal system, the business community and the citizens.
At present, we have plenty talk and meetings, but how much action follows?
To those in charge—we need to see community patrols night and day, bring out the army; and, as in Jamaica, in certain areas, a curfew may be necessary.
Too many illegal guns continue on our streets; this must come to an end. Find the source and stop them.
Crime will affect us in every area of our development as a nation. I exhort our leaders to think about the population that is most exposed to criminal activities and show that you care; after all, this is why you were elected to office, and the safety of the nation goes with the job. Let us do it together.
Arnold Gopeesingh
San Juan