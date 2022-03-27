Crime transcends ethnicity

Crime in T&T is at extremely serious levels in 2022, as it has been in times past. Some years are worse than others, but crime is part and parcel of the struggles of the descendants of slave and indentured labour. My opinion is as usual mine but certainly cannot be mine alone. No excuses, no pretending to be holier than thou. Afro crime, Indo crime, Syrian crime, Chinese crime and lately Venezuelan criminals must be viewed as total reality.

Is crime in T&T today allegedly strictly Afro? Let us please get real. I usually follow the Parliament channel but preferred to follow the cricket this week. I am more enthralled that a young T&T boy, Joshua Da Silva, is making a name for himself by just remaining calm, than looking at the politics.

Crime, in my unsolicited personal opinion, is an extension of poverty levels in any race, in any country. My many years of living in the First World introduced me to pink-skinned crime in all its manifestations. It is convenient to get with the American culture that sees thousands more Afro Americans in jail. “Guilty until proven innocent”. But whom do we fool in T&T? Because past prime minister Patrick Manning met with gang leaders means that crime in T&T is a People’s National Movement problem?

I am busy looking at cricket, so to save time, everybody just read Derek Bickerton’s book, The Murders of Boysie Singh. Also of note is the bravery, boldness and astuteness of former attorney general Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj who successfully did away with infamous Dole Chadee and his gang by hanging nine of them in 1999.

Crime in T&T is not ethnic. When you see photos of Indo criminals do you label them as dougla? Can it allegedly be the impression that Indo Trinbagonian men are little stupidy mamas darlings who are afraid to mash ants? None of them brave enough to be murderers, rapists or home invaders? Criminals of opportunity have no colour.

We need to acknowledge that white-collar crime and human trafficking in T&T transcend myriad ethnicities and are costing this country billions of dollars.

Why automatically impute that the favourite colour of crime is black? The darker the skin and where you live is a crime? The lighter the skin tone, the more beautiful and innocent? No perpetrators? Enough of this crime is allegedly a black and PNM thing old talk. We know better than that.

Lynette Joseph

Diego Martin

Crime transcends ethnicity

