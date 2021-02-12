Unquestionably, heinous crimes, particularly against women, have raised the ire of the nation.
However hard it is to face the truth, do Trinbagonians have a nine-day memory regarding crime? Recently there was such outrage over the murder of 18-year-old Ashanti Riley that one believed something would be done to prevent a recurrence, yet the tragic scenario has repeated itself with the murder of another young woman, Andrea Bharatt.
Despite the work of myriad groups such as the Coalition Against Domestic Violence, Womantra, Rape Crisis Society, Shelter for Battered Women and Families in Action, to name a few, and even The UWI’s Centre for Gender and Development Studies, such outrageous crimes against females continue unabated.
Clearly, the wood cannot be seen for the trees as it seems that focus is being placed on punishment and more laws rather than on deterrence. Aren’t there enough laws in Trinidad and Tobago to deal with this matter? Criminals may know very little regarding punishment for certain crimes, so enacting more laws and increasing punishment may not be of much value.
Are protests focused on the real issue or are they myopic? The late Mighty Duke, in one of his soul-searching calypsoes, asked, “How many more must die?” Despite the age of that calypso, it has relevance in 2021. The judiciary, Law Association and Police Service (TTPS) need to be called to account for the state of crime in this country, especially against women. These entities need to have far greater communication amongst themselves than currently exists.
The TTPS must focus its energies on catching the criminals, charging and prosecuting them and not on asking for more laws. With such an atrocious record on apprehending, charging and successfully prosecuting criminals, is it any wonder that criminals operate with seeming impunity?
The judiciary seems to have become a eunuch where justice is concerned. What has become of the maxim, “Justice delayed is justice denied”? Why has no Government, past or present, addressed the judiciary’s poor record in a truly meaningful way?
The Law Association seems more intent on “innocent until proven guilty” than working with the judiciary, TTPS and other entities to ensure justice is done. Or is it solely focused on the rights of criminals whilst ignoring the rights of the victims? Does a lawyer’s oath change with which side of the fence or political situation he finds himself, so that one day he is on the defence’s side and the next day he is a prosecutor? What is the Law Association’s position on such flip-flopping or seeming hypocrisy?
Of what value is punishment if the criminal knows he can escape it because the judicial system is in seemingly total shambles, leaving him to continue his despicable ways? Even if apprehended and charged, he has to wait years to face trial, giving him sufficient time to continue his “criminal education” in prison. What has happened with prison reform?
What is the Ministry of Education doing about educating children with respect to the perils of crime? Education must begin at the kindergarten stage until secondary school to focus on deterrence, in order to dissuade youngsters with criminal inclinations.
It is suggested, firstly, that all organisations, including Families in Action, that focus on violence against women, should come together and focus the on apprehension, charging and speedy trial of criminals. Focus must then be placed on liaising with the judiciary, police, Law Association, Ministry of Education and Ministry of National Security to determine a way forward.
The TTPS should ensure it visits each school, including kindergarten, at least once annually to speak with children with regard to the issues surrounding a life of crime. The Government must take strong action to help the judiciary fix its deficiencies. The judiciary should not be treated like a sacred cow that cannot be touched.
Secondly, there are enough female politicians, attorneys and organisations to make them a force to be reckoned with when it comes to violence against women. Surely, they can come together to force action by the Government to take action and not pass the buck as politicians seem wont to do.
Thirdly, all females, regardless of political persuasion, must continually put pressure on their Members of Parliament to raise the issue in Parliament.
Without concerted and focused action, no amount of protests, cries and laws will seriously address crime, and crime in T&T will continue to be the nine-day wonder—that is an all-too-common belief. Since the 1980s, cries have been heard. Must another 40 years elapse before serious consideration is given to this problem?
Harjoon Heeralal
Carapichaima