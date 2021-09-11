Our country is governed with a Constitution made up of the Executive and the Judiciary. One of the salient points in our Constitution is the right to live and be protected by our various institutions; one is the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service.

We foolishly put great emphasis on murders only when they become overbearing. The East-West Corridor citizenry and the press make it their number one concern with panic and sensational coverage.

But what about the law-abiding citizens’ rights which are continuously trampled upon—that right to live in peace and safety?

It seems to me and others that murder is big business, and constitutional rights are afforded to murderers who carry out their trade any time and any place, without fear of being apprehended.

Our Police Service plays catch-up.

The time is now ripe to deprive criminals of some of these so-called human rights by detaining gang leaders ever so often, and making them answer to crime in their respective communities, for they must feel the discomfort we the law-abiding citizens encounter on a daily basis.

It is time to have the old police theory and practice in communities, involving the priest, school principals, postman/-woman, your brother/sister and the retired who have a wealth of experience and information.

Athelston Clinton

Arima

