“When written in Chinese, the word ‘crisis’ comprises two characters. One represents danger, and the other represents opportunity,” stated John F Kennedy, the late president of the United States.
Over the past few years in Trinidad and Tobago, especially during the current pandemic, several crises have arisen.
Firstly, the economy is in the doldrums, despite several promises by the Government to resuscitate it.
Secondly, the recent pronouncement by the Prime Minister that public sector workers will have to become vaccinated or lose their jobs through being furloughed will further erode the economy if the less-than-50 per cent of such workers are unvaccinated. These are critical workers, being from health, Police Service, Defence Force, prisons, public utilities, to name a few, and their absence from duty will imply a 50-per cent workforce. Will the economy, being stagnated, now take many, many more years to recover?
Thirdly, crime is now “run-away”. How will a greatly-reduced security service address this further envisaged escalating crime spree?
In this current season, crime has escalated. What will happen to residents? Will there be a return to the Wild Wild West?
Fourthly, how will unemployed workers meet their financial commitments? What will happen to the banks and other financial institutions when their customers can no longer save or meet their commitments? Recently, banks were encouraged to review such commitments for businesses.
Fifthly, how will these crises affect foreign trade? Will investors come to Trinidad and Tobago? What will happen to the Balance of Payments? Would not foreign exchange and the ability to purchase foreign items be affected? Would Trinidad and Tobago revert to rationing of foreign exchange as happened decades ago?
A true leader must be open-minded and willing to listen to ideas and views of others, and not have the mistaken belief that one’s own understanding and perception are the most intelligent and best. Such egoistic conclusions are the bane of good governance.
A good leader will honestly consider the views of others, despite them being different from the leader’s. A leader has to achieve his objectives through others and must navigate through difficulties, in the interests of the greater good, rather than adulterate the process of meaningful and valuable outcomes.
Good leaders get things done—not for personal or myopic gain, but for the greater good of the country.
Trinbagonians elected the current administration based on the belief that it is best-positioned to manage the affairs of Trinidad and Tobago, for the betterment of its residents.
The Prime Minister, first among equals, may be considered the chief executive officer of Trinidad and Tobago and, therefore, is expected to improve the livelihood of its residents through realisation of goals, articulating a vision and getting the majority of Trinbagonians to buy into that vision.
The ability to lead and instil confidence in achieving objectives requires transparency in decision-making and “letting the chips fall where they may”.
The primary intent of a decision is “do the right thing” for the benefit of the majority, though it be considered harsh rather than for nepotism purposes or “wanting to be liked”.
How is Trinidad and Tobago to be viewed when the economy continues to remain in its stupor and it becomes a failed state, as is seemingly imminent?
There are many utterances from several quarters regarding the pros and cons of decisions taken by the Government—but is it acting honestly and in good faith in the country’s best interests, or is it making decisions that the Government has condoned or turned a blind eye to, further eroding transparency and good decision-making?
Is the Government taking advantage of the absence of true opposition? Unfortunately, there seems to be no opposition party in Trinidad and Tobago to really challenge the policies of the existing Government.
While there have been some pockets of resistance, there are not any concerted efforts, except maybe by the trade unions, regarding vaccination.
None of the third parties has gained traction by at least 50 per cent of the population, and there seems to be a crisis of leadership in the official Opposition.
Wrongs could never be made right if subjectivity and not objectivity constitute the primary focus of any effort.
People make mistakes, but they must accept responsibility and learn from them going forward. Such integrity augurs well for the future. True or effective leadership seeks to inspire and motivate others to behave in a particular manner to satisfy the greater good of all.
There certainly are crises, which the leadership is not addressing in any meaningful way, so there is no crisis leadership, which implies planning for crisis and seeking innovative ways to address.
Clearly also, there are crises of leadership, whether by Government Opposition.
When will supporters of both main political parties wake up and challenge their leaders to become crisis leaders and not “leaders” who are lost in crises and cannot lead?
Alternatively, when will third parties realise they will never be a force to be reckoned with unless they unite and become agreeable to the voting population? Or, are egos too big regarding the betterment of Trinidad Tobago?
Trinidad and Tobago requires crisis leadership; not leadership crisis!