After experiencing three to four days of “bad weather”, rain and tail ends of thunderstorms, today (Monday) the sun shone on Trinbago.
And as I sat in my gallery overlooking the Caroni plains I experienced the warmth of the sun and the vista surrounding my residence—the different shades of green of the plentiful trees and shrubs with the various species of birds singing their hearts out.
The flock of parrots that flew overhead from the nearby Northern Range contributed to my inner happiness and I said to myself that we, the people of Trinidad and Tobago, are really living in a tropical paradise.
So I finished my simple healthy breakfast of whole wheat sada roti and tomato choka. I was sipping my Hong Wing coffee (taken black—the best in the world) when my wife brought the newspapers to me.
And as I glanced at all the headlines in all the dailies it brought me back to reality. The Express front page screamed “Bloody Hell”, murder toll raises to 273 with 15 killings.
My false sense of happiness and security was immediately shattered and I wondered how long the people of Trinidad and Tobago would tolerate the various governments of the day whose duty it is to protect us from the criminal elements.
How long will our tribal divide persist in allowing us to tolerate the criminal elements, the gangs and murderers who are only one half per cent of the population of this country. And all I could mutter to myself was “Cry, my beloved country”.
When will hell in Trinbago be vanquished and we return to the tropical paradise of Trinidad and Tobago?