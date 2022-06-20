Trinidad and Tobago became independent from Britain in 1962 and the various governments and oppositions since are still disrespecting
one another daily in the media and in Parliament.
We did not elect our ministers to be crude; we expect that their job is to run our country efficiently. With what the newspapers and television report and the world reads, no international company is going to open a factory, hire locals or invest money in our twin islands with that crude behaviour taking place.
Whatever happened to the words of our National Anthem, “Here every creed and race finds an equal place”, when the front pages show so many murders happening daily in T&T. So we are rated worldwide as one of the most dangerous places on Earth to visit?
Under whichever government, they are all responsible for making the masses believe they are entitled, giving them generous handouts in the years when our nation’s wealth of high oil and gas prices could have been better used to invest for the future of our country.
All of our T&T citizens should have been encouraged to study, work hard, buy a house, then by example teach only good principles to their children.
Two years ago the Covid -19 pandemic caused many local businesses to close, and people started to work from home on the computer. The digital age is here to stay, and all over the world and also in Trinidad and Tobago employees can work from home.
This leaves the uneducated out of the loop. But even before that they had turned to crime, now they are killing each other. Boys without father figures, mothers crudely referring to and bad-talking other women. Rape and abuse also in our childcare homes, as has been recently uncovered.
T&T, where do we go from here? Our islands are crying out for the good old days when a respectable neighbourhood looked out for all its children!