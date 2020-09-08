The South-West Regional Health Authority (SWRHA) takes note of a letter to the editor, which appeared in the Guardian yesterday, entitled “Equipment for CT scans at SWRHA down since March”.

The writer recounts his personal involvement in relation to the radiology department at the San Fernando General Hospital.

The SWRHA commiserates with the writer’s experience, and has communicated to obtain a better understanding of his interactions with our customer service, as SWRHA’s mandate ensures the authority provides the best and most effective healthcare experience to all our clients and patients.

Notwithstanding this, SWRHA wishes to inform the national community that the two CT scan (computerised tomography) machines at the San Fernando hospital are fully operational and functional.

In July 2020, SWRHA commissioned a new 64-slice CT scan machine, which augmented the existing machine to provide medical use for emergency in-patient and out-patient clinics. Accordingly, while the CT scan machines were inoperative for a brief period from March 7-27, 2020, SWRHA encouraged our clients with urgent cases to utilise the service at alternative health institutions, while we worked assiduously to commission the new machine’s equipment.

Additionally, the authority is working with our external suppliers to immediately address the defective HVAC system in the Pharmacy department on Level 4 of the San Fernando Teaching Hospital, which shall be remedied within two weeks.

The SWRHA continues to invite our valued patients and clients to contact our customer service centre at 87-SWRHA (877-9742) for any matter in relation to healthcare.

Corporate Communication Department

South-West Regional Health Authority

Tags

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Miracle vaccine

Miracle vaccine

Nine of the world’s biggest pharmaceutical companies have just promised not to apply for regulatory approval for any new Covid-19 vaccine before it has gone through all three phases of clinical study. Why would they do such a thing?

Guyana’s challenge

Guyana’s challenge

Guyana’s memories of its violent past of racial violence are recent enough to underscore the need for an early and urgent intervention following the recent horrific killings of three teenagers and a man in Berbice.

Covid: rebuilding the public’s trust

The Sunday Express editorial’s call for a Covid-19 strategy review, although long in coming, is most welcome. Last Saturday’s news conference did little to stem creeping public scepticism that the decision-makers have a clear vision on how to address this “resurgence” of the deadly virus.

Putting TKR’s ‘record’ in perspective

Now that CPL (Caribbean Premier League) 2020 is over and TKR (Trinbago Knight Riders) fans have had time to savour its victory, and probably forget about it, I’d like to put the “record-breaking” performance into perspective.

Anita Hill, portrait of grace

Anita Hill, portrait of grace

Clarence Thomas is a symbol of privilege, a black man on the rise in white America in a critical time during the 1970s and ’80s, who assumed power and sought to use it his own personal ends.