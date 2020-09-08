The South-West Regional Health Authority (SWRHA) takes note of a letter to the editor, which appeared in the Guardian yesterday, entitled “Equipment for CT scans at SWRHA down since March”.
The writer recounts his personal involvement in relation to the radiology department at the San Fernando General Hospital.
The SWRHA commiserates with the writer’s experience, and has communicated to obtain a better understanding of his interactions with our customer service, as SWRHA’s mandate ensures the authority provides the best and most effective healthcare experience to all our clients and patients.
Notwithstanding this, SWRHA wishes to inform the national community that the two CT scan (computerised tomography) machines at the San Fernando hospital are fully operational and functional.
In July 2020, SWRHA commissioned a new 64-slice CT scan machine, which augmented the existing machine to provide medical use for emergency in-patient and out-patient clinics. Accordingly, while the CT scan machines were inoperative for a brief period from March 7-27, 2020, SWRHA encouraged our clients with urgent cases to utilise the service at alternative health institutions, while we worked assiduously to commission the new machine’s equipment.
Additionally, the authority is working with our external suppliers to immediately address the defective HVAC system in the Pharmacy department on Level 4 of the San Fernando Teaching Hospital, which shall be remedied within two weeks.
The SWRHA continues to invite our valued patients and clients to contact our customer service centre at 87-SWRHA (877-9742) for any matter in relation to healthcare.
Corporate Communication Department
South-West Regional Health Authority