Since the notable defeat of the People’s National Movement in the Tobago House of Assembly(THA) elections of 2021, there are several persons who are hoping to accrue political mileage by casting unnecessary reputational aspersions on certain well-performing PNM ministers.
Adverse comments coming from the Opposition United National Congress (UNC) are expected, even welcome. That is how any opposition party is expected to operate. But when unnecessary bad mouthing happens from a person who often professes to be a PNM party card holder, it comes over as deliberate mischief.
Prof Selwyn Cudjoe, a historian of many years, made a wrong comparison between the notable efforts of Satnarayan Maharaj and Martin Luther King when writing an eulogy to Sat.
Everyone in T&T acknowledged the magnificent accomplishments of Sat regarding the successful education of Hindu children in T&T.
Martin Luther King is recognised globally for his work with Afro-Americans and their struggle for political and racial acceptance. One could say the success of Barack Obama as the first ever black president, came about because of the work of Martin Luther King.
Fast forward to 2022 and Prof Cudjoe is once more delivering a wrong assessment. “Playing games with peoples lives” in the Sunday Express (Page 16) attempts to denigrate the current Minister of Public Utilities, Marvin Gonzales, who is doing the best he possibly can to change the image of the Water and Sewerage Authority, (WASA) into a new world of accomplishments.
What is wrong with asking the residents of Beetham Gardens about the sabotaging of work being done regarding waste disposal?
Why is it morally wrong asking those guilty of sabotage to show responsible moral and political behaviour? The majority of Beetham Gardens residents do not appear to hate the Public Utilities minister so why does Cudjoe? Envy?
There are surely UNC stronghold areas where much more could have been accomplished 2010-2015 when the Partnership government reigned with 29 seats.
I can see no part of the Minister of Public Utilities reneging on his promise of water and electricity for all citizens of T&T regardless of race or political affiliation. His efforts are being applauded in all areas of T&T.
I admit to always having the view that some prominent Afro Trinbagonians expect to have their egos stroked if the PNM is in Government because of the Afro-based support. Selwyn Cudjoe professes to own a PNM party card, ask yourself this: Is his PNM party card nearing its expiry date?