Selwyn Cudjoe has clearly lost the debate that Eric Williams is not Trinidad and Tobago’s father.
In the supposed second part of his series, “Decentring Dr Williams; denigrating the PNM” (Sunday Express, September 12) he seems to have ceded defeat by abandoning the debate altogether, which he started.
Cudjoe cannot counter my argument, and has nothing to say. Sadly, he instead tries to distract by undermining the messenger. Curiously so, however.
I could in response trace Cudjoe’s long history of trying to work his way and stay in the national spotlight: first as a Marxist theoretician with the short-lived Socialist Party of Trinidad and Tobago in the 1980s, then his unseemly attack in the 1990s on fellow Trinidadian at Wellesley College, the late Prof Tony Martin, for teaching uncomfortable facts about slavery from the Nation of Islam, at the same time his failed attempt to position himself as heir to CLR James and Eric Williams in the PNM (People’s National Movement), then his complete and unlikely reinvention as a race warrior during Basdeo Panday’s prime ministership.
Sadly, he finally hit the target with that vicious incarnation. That positioning led him to make some of the worst and most opportunistic racial attacks in our history of political discourse.
However, tracing his curious history would contribute nothing to the argument that Eric Williams is not Trinidad and Tobago’s father. It would be a distraction. Yet it is distraction which he chooses by allegedly “quoting” me so that people forget the actual debate on Williams.
I have written perhaps a million words, literally, on politics over 25 years in the public record, many right here in this newspaper as a Sunday columnist for many years. I have written some critical things of the UNC (United National Congress) when I was an independent political analyst. One is free to quote them.
However, I have never published anything like what Selwyn Cudjoe purports to be quoting. What is he quoting from? Is it an admittedly fake news site? He must tell us. It certainly is not from anything I have published.
Instead of resorting to fake news, Prof Cudjoe should try to deal with my response, which he clearly cannot, and has not even attempted to. He cannot defend the untenable notion that Eric Williams is the father of Trinidad and Tobago. He is not.
His fake news distraction is his admission of defeat.
Kirk Meighoo
UNC PRO