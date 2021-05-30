Cultural sacrifice

Yesterday we celebrate Indian Arrival Day. Like all the recent social occasions and religious festivals, this too will be one in which we celebrate with restrictions. But that should not detract us from the significance of this holiday.

Even if we did not recognise it before, the pandemic has forced us to realise the value of collaboration and co-operation across countries and cultures. Indian Arrival Day has always been a potent reminder that out of difficulty comes beauty, out of struggle comes strength. Indian indentured labourers came here and through years of sacrifice, this part of our community was able to transform different aspects of life in T&T as we know it.

Dinesh Rambally

MP, Chaguanas West

