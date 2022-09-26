In the happenings last weekend what better way was there to celebrate Republic Day on September 24 thank to be at Queen’s Hall for the gala experience themed “Together” under the esteemed patronage of Senator Randall Mitchell, Minister of Tourism, Culture and the Arts.
It was a splendid and patriotic display of red, white and black under the stars. Majestic and sweet sounds filled the air.
The ambience was indeed a touch of class. Beatific smiles were seen throughout and performances were riveting. Songs of yesteryear and today had us spellbound. The nostalgia made us crave more. Who would have ever thought? Together? Yes, we were. Our history, culture, and creativity certainly cause us to beam with pride.
High commendations are deserving to the entire management and staff of the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and the Arts: Division of Culture and the Performing Arts, Queen’s Hall, and all stakeholders in making the event a success. Culture is alive and well at its absolute best.