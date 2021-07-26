Culture change is necessary

Many years into the future when the name Dr Lennox Sealy is googled, the entries will tell a story of a successful management consultant and university lecturer, who resigned because he failed to implement a transformation process at the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) in a timely manner.
The statement will be attributed to line minister Marvin Gonzales and will likely be believed because, of the positional power attributed to ministers of government. The story will, however, be incomplete and damaging unless Dr Sealy leaves a trail of breadcrumbs to the truth. The back story capturing the real reason for his departure will not be obvious. One would have to read at least two articles/opinion pieces by veteran journalist Andy Johnson to “pick sense from nonsense”. So it continues.
Prime ministers, ministers, mayors, MPs, etc can all stick their fingers into the daily operations of State enterprises to influence decisions at all levels. These politicians determine the outcomes which are generally against the best interest of the citizens and the country.
As a postgraduate student, I spent many hours “being vex” with management guru/author Peter Drucker who is popularly credited with the statement “Culture eats strategy for breakfast!” I did not care about those who said he was not the originator. All I cared about, was the naked truth that unless there were specific interventions, the culture will override the strategy and little progress will be made. More than 20 years later the statement continues to be true and our Third World country status is being reinforced. I believed the narrative that the cultural transformation needed for us to grow and develop would have occurred in 2015. Six years later, it’s more of the same with the gutting of the procurement legislation being a powerful example.
My life’s work helps me understand the magnitude of the task of culture change. That behaviour change is complex, difficult to implement, and iterative should inspire our leaders to take up the challenge.
We all interface daily with our broken governmental systems so it should not be difficult to accept that they have to be re-imagined and redesigned to be geared for citizen assistance rather than oppression.
Few, if any of our ministers understand that they are servants, not masters; public employees, not royalty.
That understanding is the first step before identifying a cadre of persons who have the capacity to lead the culture change process.
As long as our officials see themselves as divinely appointed to do whatever they wish, we shall continue to fail at culture change and just keep me and others vex that Peter Drucker is right “Culture Eats Strategy for Breakfast!”
Dennise Demming
Diego Martin