Election fever has hit Trinidad and Tobago. The symptoms vary per individual. Politicians have been rallying their troops and preparing for the final showdown on August 14. I have been paying close attention to them all.
On one hand, you have Dr Keith Rowley and members of the People’s National Movement (PNM) using the opportunity to explain their goal of local government reform and its benefits to the citizens. He has apologised for the condition of the nation’s roads and gave guarantees that the situation will be rectified, which I and all my fellow countrymen really appreciate.
Then we have other political leaders speaking of their intentions and reasons why the electorate should choose them on election day. A few of them have joined forces, not to my surprise, in order to defeat the PNM as they claim. Now, if you recall, these very politicians attempted a coalition before which ended in disaster. Nevertheless, they are once again attempting this political model.
I must confess that when I was notified that Jack Warner was to speak for the first time on a political platform in years, I was eager as he is very experienced and witty. I wanted to know what great ideas he has developed. I was however disappointed by his contribution. Most young people, as well as civil-minded citizens, expected a more articulate and intelligent contribution. Instead, he attacked Stuart Young and his family, as well as others. The leaders of the coalition have not really contributed points of development.
Years ago, I wrote an article in support of then commissioner of police Gary Griffith when he was selected, so I am not biased. These leaders need to recognise that the age of mud-slinging and attacking one’s opponent in politics has come to an end. We the people are well-read, intelligent and academics in our own right.
We expect to hear what these so-called leaders can do for our country, not who should be given guns or someone’s sexual orientation being spoken of openly in a derogatory way on the platform. We the people expect better. The political leader of the United National Congress (UNC) has based her campaign on “empty the clip and reload”. I will not bother to comment on that, however, I cannot see what relevance that campaign has on a local government election.
Another politician went as far as to make a TikTok video claiming the Prime Minister was wearing $2 million watch when clearly, the watch, as anyone can see, is US$300 on eBay. We have to stop taking such irrelevant bait and focus on substance.
I ask my fellow Trinbagonians to simply focus on the contributions on all platforms, and decide for yourself if you will vote for local government reform and be a part of this historic development for your country or vote for the controversial emptying the clip and reload. The repercussions of stand your ground legislation are clearly visible in the United States.
Nigel Seenathsingh
San Fernando