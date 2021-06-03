Current lockdown strategies ineffective

One year ago, symptomatic persons put great distance between themselves and Covid-19 testing facilities.
They were afraid then that a positive test would augment the risk of the entire family being escorted to the Caura Hospital (Couva, if the clinical situation so warranted), or to some step-down facility, rumoured to be less than first class. Today the fear is replaced by fear of grave illness, possibly death; those with symptoms want to be tested; the authorities must seek to take advantage of this.
At a Covid-19 news briefing three weeks ago, the CMO noted changed statistics consistent with the foregoing: that in September 2020, 35.7 per cent of persons at home were symptomatic and 64.3 per cent asymptomatic; and that changed in May 2021 to 50.5 per cent symptomatic, and 49.5 per cent asymptomatic.
To summarise, the change is to more symptomatic persons at the household level who want to be tested; the recent chaos at testing sites reported by the fourth estate is evidence of this.
Given this most recent statistical breakdown by the CMO, the focus of any strategy aimed at containing the virus must be on the household.
The decision-makers, up to this point in time, have pursued policies and strategies that beg the question: is restricting the size of gatherings and movement of the entire population the most effective and efficient route to identify and isolate symptomatic and asymptomatic persons patently established at the household level?
In a previous paper I had reiterated that the greatest danger of the novel coronavirus is the risk of spread by asymptomatic carriers; and that since it is virtually impossible to know who is a carrier, every person in a particular jurisdiction is regarded as a potential insect vector.
To narrow this risk, countries have employed various strategies—the most common being the much-heralded public health measures and lockout and lockdown restraints.
In the past two months, T&T has gone through successive layers of lockdown restraints, starting with squashing of contact sports on March 30, to the curfew imposed three weeks ago. The results thus far have been dismal.
With each layer of restraint applied, the medical statistics have grown geometrically worse; and the psychosocial and economic damage to the population as a whole, immeasurable; some lives and livelihoods have been irretrievably lost.
The decision makers cannot continue to do more and more of the same thing and hope, and pray for a different result; a new strategy is needed.
In my last paper, I referenced the fact that prior to the arrival of the vaccine as the ultimate panacea, rapid detection of infection was deemed essential for stopping the spread of Covid-19; that switching to rapid antigen testing would enable rapid detection and isolation of new cases, and thus provide a mammoth boost to the test, trace and isolate (TT&I) strategy in T&T, the intent being to stop transmission chains and reduce the impact of Covid-19 on lives and livelihoods.
Australia, New Zealand and Iceland successfully deployed this approach. Recommendations were made on how this could be done in T&T.
According to last Sunday’s Covid-19 daily update, the 637 newly reported cases came from samples taken from May 21 to 29. What this implies is that those tested on May 21, along with the associated symptomatic and asymptomatic carriers, have been moving around in their households and neighbourhoods for eight days, obviously spreading virus as they wait to be officially contacted about their results; and that is only the tip of the iceberg.
The numbers will continue to rise unabated, as the dream of ultimate rescue by herd immunity lingers on.
The CMO’s disclosures have also made clear that the decision makers are well aware that the focus on restraints should be at the household and neighbourhood levels; in the current environment, a vigorous TT&I programme will be well supported at the community level.
The collateral damage (as stated above) to lives and livelihoods associated with the present strategy of locking down an entire country to identify and isolate symptomatic and asymptomatic carriers who can be uncovered by a TT&I programme focused at the household level is simply too great a sacrifice to be continued for even one more day.
Kenwyn Nicholls
via e-mail