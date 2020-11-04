Simply put, on-the-job training is a hands-on method of developing the competencies needed for employees to perform a specific job within the workplace. Training takes place within the employee’s normal job environment. The ultimate objective is the development of the appropriate mix of skills, knowledge and attitudes in a trainee.
However, the narrow definition of the OJT needs to be expanded to include those who have been hired or promoted into positions for which they’ve had little knowledge of or preparation, and are therefore heavily dependent on their subordinates to advise and guide their work and decision-making.
Not to be excluded are those who have difficulty contextualising their functional requirements against the core business and strategic imperatives of an organisation and, as such, are heavily dependent on others to guide them and correct their mistakes. It is therefore not inconceivable that OJTs can occupy leadership positions in organisations.
In the above context and in the case of the University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT), there was the appointment of an individual to a senior human resources position just over ten years ago. This gentleman had no qualifications in human resource management, zero experience in the profession, and limited managerial experience overall.
In that regard, I could not help but express the thought that “...UTT treats its OJTs well”. The individual’s overall performance in leading the unit was abysmal, to say the least, and he parted ways with the institution a few years later.
Lo and behold, the same individual would return as an “independent consultant” to review the operations of the HR Unit and subsequently the registry. Through the Freedom of Information Act (1999), I am advised he was single sourced based on his knowledge and related work experience. This amounted to a little above zero knowledge and two years’ experience by then in HR, and not one day experience in and total ignorance of registry services.
Historical knowledge of the university, which must have affected the individual’s independence, was also a major factor in his engagement as a consultant, especially so in the absence of a requirement to sign a declaration of interest.
It is a curse when OJTs (posing as consultants) have their scope expanded from reviewing defined functions in an institution to restructuring it overall.
A review of the state of UTT one year after the restructuring exercise will give an accurate account of the performance of OJTs. One understands that further structural adjustment is imminent unless the curse of the OJTs can somehow be broken.
Phillip Lennard Robinson
retrenched registrar (UTT)