I would like to use your medium to extend my gratitude to the Customs officers who went above and beyond the call of duty in assisting me with a complicated matter.
At a time when customer service in Trinidad and Tobago is compromised even more due to the challenges of the pandemic, I think these officers were exceptional. And having been employed in the hotel industry since 2007 in customer service, I know about great service.
About two weeks ago, I learned that a courier package that was sent by a relative’s bankers en route to a local bank was being held at the Courier bond in Piarco since March 5 of this year. I didn’t know where to start, as information was not forthcoming.
I decided to telephone the local bank, and I must say the operator was most helpful. However, the lead that I was given turned out to be a dead end. I eventually had to go all the way to the managing director of this institution in order for them to resolve their side of the issue!
I never received a response from her, but things did start to move after sending my e-mail. I guess with most bank employees working from home, it poses new challenges.
On the following day, I decided to Google Customs’ contact information, but for some reason their contact numbers were not working. I then contacted Directory Assistance. I reached out to the Port of Spain Division for guidance.
On the other side of the call, I encountered the most pleasant and helpful officer. He took the time to record my issue, followed up, and then contacted me with an update. I was directed to the bond in Piarco. I had to travel to Trinidad, as I reside in Tobago.
Again, my encounter with the officer in charge there was a very pleasant one. He exuded humility and patience. While waiting to speak to him, many other officers asked if I was being assisted. I was shocked and thought maybe it was the tight jeans! I couldn’t have asked for a better experience!
I’ve withheld the names of officers and banking institution for obvious reasons. However, I’m sure if this is printed, they’d know who they are.
Thank you, and keep shining!
Judy Rampersad
Tobago