Customs challenges

It is an understatement to say the Customs department is an important component, as we all know this agency is the mainframe with responsibility for checking and verifying all imports and exports into and from Trinidad and Tobago, and collection of the correct taxes.

What Customs has to deal with is the importers who employ mediocre customs clerks and brokers as managers of their internal customs department.

With Customs’ implementation of the online upgraded Customs Asycuda system, import documents could be prepared by clerks and brokers, and payments to Customs could be made within 24 hours (as long as the local shipping agent can upload their import waybill/manifest on the Asycuda).

What one must be cognisant about is the manual process at the Port of Port of Spain, whereby the import documents must be screened by Customs to make sure they are authentic imported invoices submitted, and the transactional values are in true values (for example, a description could read peas, and it is really air-conditioning).

The TT$20,000 benchmark to clear shipments through Customs AS A NON-TRADE should be revised to TT$15,000 (as importers are using this loophole to import high-value goods by breaking down the values to suit the requirements by Customs).

For example, an importer with a shipment worth TT$100,000 will break down the shipments to $10,000 by ten shipments, to equal the value.

To increase the hours of Customs means overtime. The Chamber of Commerce has been lobbying to cut out overtime, and this is the reason Asycuda was implemented.

Freight charges have increased, and the reason is the war and Covid. At least we have a reason for the base freight. Could someone say what is the reason for the increase of the local charges?

The Shipping Association must look in to this, whereby importers paying freight in Trinidad must pay in US$, and we all know the challenges to obtain forex.

The importer must now pay at the rate of exchange of $6.90 to the US (meaning if your freight is US$100, you have to pay TT$690), while the Central Bank rate of exchange is TT$6.78.

Are the agents breaching Central Bank policy by collecting freight in USD? And having to pay a black market price of 6.90 for USD?

Gordon Laughlin

Westmoorings

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Food bell rings

Food bell rings

We not only welcome the Food Development partnership signed between Trinidad and Tobago and Guyana, but are also heartened with the urgency expressed by the leaders of both countries in doing so.

The region has far too many resources available for food production to allow itself to fall victim to a food crisis. At least certainly not one caused by insularity, inertia and an inability to circumvent national differences which may stand in the way of regional goals.

Suffering for silence

Suffering for silence

Nearly 80 per cent of the people responding to a survey done by the Environmental Management Authority (EMA) said fireworks affected them negatively. Without knowing the extent of the survey, it is still a large and significant proportion. Another of their surveys said the majority of the animals affected (60 per cent) were dogs—mostly by disorientation, trauma and death. The effect is practically the same on humans. And that is only from the sound.

Stuck in an abyss

Open letter to the Attorney General of Trinidad and Tobago—

Attorney General,

In Sao Paulo, Brazil, fireworks are disbursed from barges a mile offshore—fireworks displays that are so grand that cruise ships even include overnight stops in Sao Paulo for their passengers to witness the spectacle. And the sounds don’t impact the city.

Take care of yourself

I feel compelled to comment on the column by Vaneisa Baksh last Saturday recounting her experience with Covid.

During the last week of May 2020, I developed a racking cough and became very lethargic.

Adventurous hearts

BY age 16, Harold La Borde had built his own boat, a dinghy christened Lark. By 27, he and his new bride Kwailan were ready to take on the Atlantic in another vessel crafted with his own hands, the 26-foot ketch Humming Bird.

Customs challenges

It is an understatement to say the Customs department is an important component, as we all know this agency is the mainframe with responsibility for checking and verifying all imports and exports into and from Trinidad and Tobago, and collection of the correct taxes.