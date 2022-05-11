In an article in the Express on May 10, both the Minister of National Security and the acting Prisons Commissioner Deosaran Ramoutar linked the current spate of crime and murders to shots being called from behind prison walls.
The acting Prisons Commissioner went on to say, “The value system that broke down that has caused persons to come into the prison system and to be employed in the prison system, on a very, very small scale, is what contributes to this problem of crime in Trinidad and Tobago.”
Some years ago, then-acting police commissioner Stephen Williams, in response to the suggestion that if better quality/educated persons were hired to join the police force it could make a big difference in policing, Mr Williams asked where he was expected to find such persons as “they all came from the same cloth”.
While I suppose the acting Prisons Commissioner was careful in qualifying his statement about the quality of personnel coming into the prison system and contributing to crime by saying it was on a “very, very small scale”, I think then-acting CoP Williams was more accurate in his assessment of the situation as, unfortunately, it is what is coming out of our homes and education system—we have become a very venal, apathetic and violent society (and I could find many more adjectives to use).
The writing was on the wall a long time ago. In fact, when I first started writing to the editor in 2010, it was already a sad situation in the country, with people like Prof Cudjoe, Clevon Raphael, Martin George, et al, referring to it as an apparent “crisis of black youth”, and don’t forget Dr Selwyn Ryan’s 437-page report on the then-Laventille crime situation in 2013.
I said then and say now, it is not a crisis of black youth but a “societal crisis”, born out of and nurtured over many years by allowing society too much freedom to do whatever we want without consequences —massa day done. Consequently, it may take as many generations to fix (if at all possible) as it took to get to this point.
Michael Harris, who contributed to the then-2013 debate, wrote in his column, “The terrible scourge of crime is still with us and the population needs to be aware that at some point, with a government that we could trust, it will pay a price in terms of temporary cessation of some of our rights if we are to solve the problem.”
But clearly this is not that time and this is not that government.
That was in 2013 under the People’s Partnership regime. This is 2022 under and the PNM (People’s National Movement). So could now be that time and could it be this Government?