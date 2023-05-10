I would have preferred not to have to write this letter since I have had it up to my throat with Kamla Persad-Bissessar and her UNC parliamentarians who, although knowing the truth about many issues in this land, seek to mislead their followers, all in an effort to paint the Government as being dishonest in the hope that their actions will lead to them winning the next election and putting them back in government.
As someone who was granted “silk”, thus making her a senior counsel because she recommended herself to the then-president, Persad-Bissessar cannot say she does not know the procedure involved in order to get that honour. Therefore, I fail to understand why she and her members are vilifying President Christine Kangaloo for doing something in accordance with what the Constitution demands.
The UNC people know the President had no say in the award of silk to her brother and her husband. They make me sick with their continued stupid talk about nepotism and of the lady having no shame. They hope misleading people them will improve their chances of returning to government.
As well, they are intent on bringing the country down with the nasty comments they keep making about President Kangaloo. Twisting the truth for their followers’ consumption shows they certainly have no “class”.
Unfortunately, their people will continue believing them because they do not know better, and Kamla is happy to keep them in ignorance because their backs are needed for the UNC to ride in the hope of returning to government.
My wish, however, is that the same people whom Persad-Bissessar and the UNC, including Dr Roodal Moonilal, are stifling will wake up one day before the election bell is rung and realise they are no better off now with the UNC than they have been for the last seven years.
They should do themselves a favour and cut Persad-Bissessar and her bunch loose in order to be free of that UNC chokehold that is stifling them.