Cut those branches

I am appealing to the relevant authority to cut the low overhanging branches of the trees along the eastern lane of the Uriah Butler Highway, after the Mount Hope roundabout, as they pose a risk to motorists travelling along that road.
It was not too long ago that one of the trees fell and severely damaged a passing car and injured one of the occupants.
An examination of those trees should be done to determine which ones should be cut, so as to avoid another similar accident and perhaps save a life.