THE Ministry of Education’s alarming, highly questionable new policy to immediately severely cut back on the allocations of national scholarships and the GATE programme is a dangerous, backward step, and can seriously undermine the integrity of the education system of Trinidad and Tobago.
It is disturbingly rife with political mischief, subterfuge, and opened to rank political discrimination, bias and inequality, and can easily be considered a calculated, devious and spiteful act against all the CAPE undergrad and post-grad students of this country.
The fact is that pupils who wrote CAPE (Year 2) examinations this year—approximately 4,500—are still querying their final grades from CXC. Their expectations of receiving scholarships in certain groupings are now being unfairly and possibly illegally dashed under this new policy.
This is due to the fact that they would have entered the CAPE system under an existing policy where approximately 150 Open and 250 Additional Scholarships were granted in seven groupings.
They would have therefore undertaken their CAPE studies in certain academic groupings, to cater to a long-standing, pre-existing system where the majority of scholarships would have been given in mathematics and sciences, and to a vast number of schools throughout T&T.
These pupils would not have been told about any new or planned changes to this policy when they entered into CAPE, and up until the point when they would have written their final examinations. Now, their hard work and efforts are being deliberately, questionably and very unfairly thwarted by the Education Ministry.
This is because under the ministry’s new policy, pupils are suddenly being told the scholarship groupings have been expanded to ten segments, with only ten scholarships in each group.
There is also now a deliberate exclusion of the academic aspect of scholarships, and the highly questionable inclusion of 15 per cent of bursaries being given to pupils with “community service and dedication to country”.
The ministry has, however, not given the public any statistical or data-based information/findings to give reasons for this sudden change to its policy.
It has also deliberately failed to provide any explanation as to what criteria it will now use to determine how the scholarships/bursaries will be awarded, and to whom, under this new policy.
The question now arises—is this yet another dangerous and underhanded People’s National Movement political plot, as happened in the past under a previous PNM administration, where scholarships will now be given without any testing or examination process?
Indeed, this new policy is wide open to allegations that it will be used to serve the PNM’s political directorate’s questionable, biased agenda.
It will also undoubtedly be riddled with serious, damaging allegations of discrimination and inequality, all of which will unfairly affect the majority of young citizens in this country.
The Government must be reminded of the recent court action and victory by pupils when their expectations were dashed in terms of award of scholarships. Taxpayers cannot afford any repeat of this fiasco.
The fact is that education and human capital development are the cornerstones of any civilised and developed country. Such a drastic reduction to T&T’s education expenditure will indisputably take our country backward.
Under the People’s Partnership government, over 2,000 scholarships were equitably distributed to pupils in various schools across T&T over a five-year period, in a variety of subject areas. Many recipients were from underprivileged circumstances, and were able to attain social mobility.
To now rob the pupils of our nation of their future promise of progress and development is not only malicious, but also a conscious attack on their chance of a progressive future.
The Rowley administration should instead look into removing all the wasteful expenditure in the other areas of the Government’s administration, instead of calculatedly destroying one of the most important aspects of the education system—our scholarship programme.
Our nation’s children deserve an education system that is equitable, unbiased and which caters to our sacred democratic principles of equality and equity.
Any government promoting otherwise is guilty of an assault on our democratic ideals, and must be roundly condemned.
Dr Tim Gopeesingh
Former education minister