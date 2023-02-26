CWI: the snakes-and-ladders of cricket

The die seems to have been cast on KL Rahul, India’s opening batsman and vice-captain in the current Test series against Australia, where India lead two-nil and have retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in the four-match series, says Karthik Krishnaswamy, senior reporter—sports, The Hindu, February 20, 2023.
Rahul’s recent poor run of form prompted India’s management to make one small change for the remaining two Tests—there was no vice-captain. This “demotion” seemed like another throw of the dice in the snakes-and-ladders story of Rahul’s Test career.
So the question is: where has the die been cast for the West Indies T20 squad that was a resounding failure Down Under, when we went “way” down under?
I was stunned when I saw that CWI have stuck with the squad that crashed out after their first-round elimination. In a damning report published last month, the three-man panel stated that West Indies had a “golden opportunity to hit the reset button”! Yet they have made a solitary change from the World Cup losing squad. Is this resetting the button?
Haynes said, “For the T20Is we have an experienced squad.” Experienced in what, may I ask? One would have thought that after the World Cup debacle, heads would have rolled?
Haynes continued: “What we are looking for is to form a cohesive unit and look at the players who we believe can form the nucleus as we build towards doing very well and challenging when we host the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in 2024.”
Are we really pressing the “reset” button for a tried and tested failed team? And what is the story with regard to Mr Shimron Hetmyer, last seen gleefully and passionately hugging and lifting the trophy for the Gulf Giants in the inaugural edition of the International league in the United Arab Emirates?
Incidentally, the likes of Narine, Russel, Rampaul, Allen, Pollard, Dwayne Bravo, Pooran, Fletcher, Drakes, Evin Lewis, Cottrell, Rutherford and Carlos Braithwaite also featured in this tournament, and West Indies have opted to stay with the team “theme” for our 2024 tourney.
The tournament was played across six venues in the United Arab Emirates, with each team having to play five home and away games before starting the playoffs—and most of these players cannot play for West Indies.
It is about time the true fans of West Indies cricket wake up and smell the coffee.
In my opinion the following players must be on our radar if we are to truly press the reset button:
• Shai Hope, who can also wicket-keep and is the current ODI captain; and Gudakesh Motie, who became the third highest West Indian wicket-taker in the West Indies history of Test cricket—yes, Test cricket;
• Carlos Brathwaite, who won the Player of the Match award when Gulf Giants lifted the T20 inaugural title in Dubai. His pedigree is unquestionable;
• Kevin Sinclair, off-spinning all-rounder; and Akeem Jordan, medium-pace swing bowler;
• Shurfane Rutherford, left-hand batsman, right-arm fast bowler, and finally find a way to get Shimron Hetmyer back on board/track.
There is an old saying that “here is more in the mortar than the pestle”! In my years of following professional sports, there is hardly a player who is bigger than the game, unless of course he plays for West Indies.
West Indies fans have now reached a stage where we are “gluttons for punishment”, whilst the CWI and its players “not going no small fete... only big fete with big flags” (according to Bunji). They play for all the big premier leagues all around the world, flying their flags, but do not seem to have the passion nor commitment for WI “small fete”.
The ladders seem to have been whisked away from KL Rahul and the engine room of West Indies cricket, and snakes seem to lie in wait at every corner. But snakes and ladders is a fun game like the game of cricket, but the real fun is winning as often as possible.
Terrence Kalloo