Many 2020 CAPE Unit Two students and their families are still in the dark as to what their final grades are. CXC is yet to complete the re-marking, as well as produce the final certificates. Many students need these certificates to submit to foreign universities and it is holding back their applications!

Of course, CXC has not answered as to why they are changing the grades of students who did not request a re-mark. It remains a mystery but many theories exist as to why CXC would change their initial grades. What is the reliability of the grades given in the first place?

Mind you, it was just based on multiple choice questions (right or wrong) and SBAs. How can CXC get this wrong in the first place is bewildering.

Then there is the nerve-wrecking issue of national scholarships—drastically reduced numbers and changing of the rules after the game is completed. CXC is keeping back this national process! Many students also need this information—one way or the other (got it vs did not get it) so that their families can make financial preparations for tertiary education. University applications are ongoing and the lack of such information is keeping back financial planning, for example loan applications, etc.

We cannot only think about applications to our regional and national universities where CXC made an agreement to accept Paper One results. We have to think globally (international universities) where students have applications lodged.

We urge CXC and our Ministry of Education to not forget the 2020 CXC drama that unfolded and still haunts thousands of students. It was a total mess and continues to be. The focus cannot be on reopening of schools only. There are outstanding matters still that deserve serious attention.

N Flanders

via e-mail

