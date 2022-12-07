Cyberbullying: gender-based violence in the digital world

Many technological advancements and innovations have characterised the 21st century. Most of us rely on our smart devices and can’t seem to peel our eyes away from the many applications that bring us instant gratification. However, the convergence of digital footprints has also transfigured the violence women and girls face. Cyberbullying, for example, is one such by-product. UNICEF (2022) explains that cyberbullying is “bullying with the use of digital technologies.
“It can take place on social media, messaging platforms, gaming, and mobile phones. It is repeated behaviour aimed at scaring, angering or shaming those targeted.” Indeed, women and girls are now faced with “digital fists” that leave behind permanent damage, with little to no recourse. These digital fists are often forerunners to physical violence.
The cyberviolence faced by women and girls “is emblematic of long-standing problems of gender inequality, structural violence and discrimination against women anchored in society and is also a demonstration of current broader trends undermining the progress made in the overall protection of women’s rights and the advancement of gender equality” (Strasbourg 2022).
In Trinidad and Tobago, the manifestations of cyberviolence against women and girls range from the non-consensual sharing of nude images on social media platforms (either for sexual exploitation or revenge (ie, revenge porn), to sending unsolicited explicit photos and stealing of pictures for promotional campaigns for social events or products. Most recently, cyber violence in Trinidad and Tobago has taken the form of sharing pictures of women and girls within exclusive WhatsApp groups solely for the members’ pleasure. Men non-consensually share images of women and girls within these groups, treating them as collectors’ items. These images were either shared with them in confidence by current or past partners, or were taken off of the profiles of these women and girls. Luckily for the “good Samaritan”, these chats were exposed. However, this only made these perpetrators more careful in conducting their affairs.
Unfortunately, this is only one example of the violence women and girls face in the digital realm. It not only infringes on the rights of women and girls, but also bestows them further responsibility to protect themselves. Victim shaming and the policing of women and girls’ behaviours are not excluded from the digital world, as many of these women and girls are accused of inviting such violence upon themselves and forced to take extra precautions to ensure their safety and privacy.
The global theme for this year’s 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence is “UNITE! Activism to end violence against women and girls.”
The current legislation, policy and security protocols in place to address cyberbullying/cyberviolence are a great start. Still, they fall short in combating the consistent progression of the digital world. The discourse must not only be limited to the technical professionals, but there must be involvement of those most at risk. Moreover, attention must be given to women and girls at risk of intersecting forms of discrimination. Therefore, it is pertinent that all stakeholders involved UNITE! to address the ever-evolving cyberviolence faced by women and girls.
Author Khadijah Pierre has been a sexual and reproductive health and rights advocate for the last ten years.
