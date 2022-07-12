Cyclists can use inner Savannah lane

I was saddened to read of the death of photojournalist Anthony Harris as a result of injuries he sustained on Saturday morning while cycling with others around the Savannah.
I think it is important that the motoring public should be reminded with urgency that in 2015, the inner lane around the Queen’s Park Savannah, nearest to the Savannah itself, was allocated to cyclists for their exclusive use during certain hours every day.
There are many drivers who are not aware of this, or have forgotten, especially drivers who do not live in Port of Spain.
H Barnes
La Romaine