Déjà vu in Camille/Kamla crossfire

Because I went to a government school in a classic multi-­ethnic area, and name-calling based on ethnicity was instilled in most pupils—with Afro children wearing biblical names like Matthew, Mark, Luke, John, Mary and Maria (and not Judas and Jezebel) which, in many instances, would have been more appropriate, I have so far found this Camille/Kamla oratorical brawl a trivial non-issue not deserving of a glance from me... until now.

I was there for the prequel of this bit of the shenanigans in the Parliament, when the debate for anointing Indian Arrival Day a holiday was taking place and the People’s National Movement’s Vincent Lasse was one of their less pedigreed pit bulls assigned to attack the advocates of making the day a holiday.

He damned the idea on the basis that Indians had become so Anglicised/Christianised that many of us now had English names as, for instance, one MP, he singled out (and watching pointedly at Sudama) had mutated from Totaram to Trevor.

Of course the PNM side of the Parliament erupted in cacophonous, sarcastic hee-hawing, to which Sudama glibly but calmly replied in his inimitable, deadpan, sneering style: “And what is your African name?” a sing-song quip to which the United National Congress MPs and all of the visitors section now guffawed, as if this were a John Agitation moment.

So, Kamla in her retort to Camille has not done something that is a first, and Camille provoking it just like Lasse years ago deserves to get what she went in search of.

L Siddhartha Orie

I have just completed reading a text entitled Why Should We Be Called ‘Coolies’? by Dr Radica Mahase. It is based on her PhD thesis and was first published in 2020.

And after reading and digesting the historical hatred and bigotry heaped upon our East Indian forefathers, I regained the inner strength from Dr Mahase’s text to say now that I fully support Kamla Persad-Bissessar for putting Camille Robinson-Regis in her place for attempting to belittle and shame the East Indian name bestowed upon her by culture and heritage—especially when she, Camille Robinson-Regis, still holds on to her “slave name”.

Déjà vu in Camille/Kamla crossfire

Please stop the name-calling

The recent fiasco with name-calling between Camille Robinson-Regis and Kamla Persad-Bissessar must stop immediately, and all interested parties on both sides must also stop it.

Name-calling to prove that one is superior or to belittle the other party only leads to divisiveness in society. This is a backward step for humanity. We cannot afford to put out someone else’s candle in order for ours to shine. This type of behaviour is the reason why our society can’t move forward—because we are stuck in the morass of hatred for one another, whether it is colour, finances, class or, in this case, name.

Questions for Immigration, national security

On Monday evening I flew into Piarco on a CAL flight from Orlando, Florida.

1. At passport control, there were only TWO Immigration officers serving all the T&T and Caricom citizens. TWO!!

Why can’t Immigration roster staff to ensure sufficient support when flights arrive? It is not rocket science.

Lamming, the literary genius

Rex Nettleford, in his introduction to George Lamming’s book, Coming, Coming Home: Conversations II: Western Education and the Caribbean Intellectual Coming, Coming, Coming Home, asserted that the Barbadian writer was “one of the Caribbean’s finest intellects and foremost literary artists”.

T&T politics founded on ethnic divisiveness

In response to Rabindra Moonan’s letter in the Sunday Express, “The queen of divisive politics”, perhaps Moonan suffered a momentary memory lapse.

He ought to know that Trinidad and Tobago politics is inherently divisive.

In fact, our politics was founded on ethnic divisiveness.