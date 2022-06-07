Déjà vu in Camille/Kamla crossfire

Because I went to a government school in a classic multi-ethnic area, and name-calling based on ethnicity was instilled in most pupils—with Afro children wearing biblical names like Matthew, Mark, Luke, John, Mary and Maria (and not Judas and Jezebel) which, in many instances, would have been more appropriate, I have so far found this Camille/Kamla oratorical brawl a trivial non-issue not deserving of a glance from me... until now.
I was there for the prequel of this bit of the shenanigans in the Parliament, when the debate for anointing Indian Arrival Day a holiday was taking place and the People’s National Movement’s Vincent Lasse was one of their less pedigreed pit bulls assigned to attack the advocates of making the day a holiday.
He damned the idea on the basis that Indians had become so Anglicised/Christianised that many of us now had English names as, for instance, one MP, he singled out (and watching pointedly at Sudama) had mutated from Totaram to Trevor.
Of course the PNM side of the Parliament erupted in cacophonous, sarcastic hee-hawing, to which Sudama glibly but calmly replied in his inimitable, deadpan, sneering style: “And what is your African name?” a sing-song quip to which the United National Congress MPs and all of the visitors section now guffawed, as if this were a John Agitation moment.
So, Kamla in her retort to Camille has not done something that is a first, and Camille provoking it just like Lasse years ago deserves to get what she went in search of.
L Siddhartha Orie