It is another day in Trinidad and Tobago, and many are out there caught up in the hustle and bustle of making a living or fulfilling their dreams and aspirations. Yet having to keep in mind that we are all living in a challenging environment, whether we choose to believe it or not, it is what it is.
I am patiently awaiting water to once again flow from my tap and I am well aware that there are thousands around the country who are in a worse predicament than I am. As I read the newspaper, some of the stories could cause your emotions to run high, for example, the growing number of robberies when leaving financial institutions. Over the years, life has become a great challenge for many of us living in T&T. What may be your area of challenge may not be the same for someone else; it varies. Amid all of this, we must go on.
Let me leave some basic advice for all: we can no longer take things for granted in relation to crime. There are those in our society who are looking for that unguarded moment when you let down your guard. Trinidad and Tobago has changed drastically over the years, and it is up to us to be more vigilant not only when we venture outside but even in our homes.
It is impossible for the TTPS to effectively “police” the entire country 24/7. Knowing this, it now becomes the responsibility of the citizenry to look out for themselves in the best lawful way that they can. Community watch is a very good idea, but you also need to watch out for yourself and your household.
Knowing and having a good relationship with your neighbours goes a long way. Leaving home for a while and just letting that neighbour know is an excellent way to go. “Throw an eye for me, please.”
In these challenging times that we are living in, we must truly be each other’s keepers. There is no space or room to be selfish; we all need each other working together. As we move forward as a nation, I encourage us all to put our trust in God, for man does have limitations. Keep the hope high, for I do believe that there are better days ahead in sweet T&T. We will make it if we try and refuse to give up on our homeland. Let us do it together.