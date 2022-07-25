Daily newspapers have been reporting that I am the most Senior Silk in active practice in T&T.

This is not an accurate statement. I am the most Senior Silk at the Criminal Bar, having been awarded Silk in 2000. Thus 22 years status as Silk.

In the Civil Bar, the most Senior Silk in active practice is Martin Daly. At the age of 35 he was awarded Silk thus making him the youngest appointment in the Caribbean. He is still in active practice at the Civil Bar.

Russell Martineau received his award as Silk in 1993. Thus his SC status of is 29 years.

He is still in active practice at the Civil Bar. And incidentally, in August 2012 he was awarded the Chaconia Medal Gold for his meritorious contribution in the field of Law.

If Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj were still in active practice at the Criminal Bar he would have carried the status of the most Senior Silk in active practice at the Criminal Bar.

And incidentally, Ramesh Maharaj practised at both the Criminal and Civil Bar.

There are only five Silks who are in active practice at the Criminal Bar. They are (i) Israel B Rajah-Khan, (ii) Osborne Charles, (iii) Gilbert Peterson, (iv) Pamela Elder and (v) Earnest Koylass.

The Criminal Bar needs approximately seven additional Silks to assist in the administration of criminal justice.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

The pandemic beauty

The pandemic beauty

So, the pandemic brought lockdowns and exacerbation of mental health issues.

Our primary school children lost two years which was easily reflected in the Secondary Entrance Assessment exam results. There was an increase in domestic intimate partner violence and child abuse.

Making the health system fit

Making the health system fit

We return to the Government’s aborted attempt to address the intractable problems of the public health sector with the establishment of the Welch enquiry committee seven years ago. The committee’s reports all but disappeared until last week when this newspaper called for it to be dusted off in light of the health system’s continued problems.

T&T failing in crime fight

Crime is on the rise as revealed by statistics easily available through a little research. It has been rising steadily for the past ten-plus years despite the ‘reassurances’ of police and politicians who provide statistics to show that there are occasional decreases in numbers, in various categories.

These decreases are temporary ‘blips’ in the overall picture, which, if charted by an unbiased observer, clearly shows the rising crime numbers as well as the rising crime rate.