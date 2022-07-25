Daily newspapers have been reporting that I am the most Senior Silk in active practice in T&T.
This is not an accurate statement. I am the most Senior Silk at the Criminal Bar, having been awarded Silk in 2000. Thus 22 years status as Silk.
In the Civil Bar, the most Senior Silk in active practice is Martin Daly. At the age of 35 he was awarded Silk thus making him the youngest appointment in the Caribbean. He is still in active practice at the Civil Bar.
Russell Martineau received his award as Silk in 1993. Thus his SC status of is 29 years.
He is still in active practice at the Civil Bar. And incidentally, in August 2012 he was awarded the Chaconia Medal Gold for his meritorious contribution in the field of Law.
If Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj were still in active practice at the Criminal Bar he would have carried the status of the most Senior Silk in active practice at the Criminal Bar.
And incidentally, Ramesh Maharaj practised at both the Criminal and Civil Bar.
There are only five Silks who are in active practice at the Criminal Bar. They are (i) Israel B Rajah-Khan, (ii) Osborne Charles, (iii) Gilbert Peterson, (iv) Pamela Elder and (v) Earnest Koylass.
The Criminal Bar needs approximately seven additional Silks to assist in the administration of criminal justice.