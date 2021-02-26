Dangerous, unethical move at WASA

I read with shock the recent announcement that the chairman of the Water and Sewerage Authority’s board of directors will also assume the role and function of its executive director/CEO, as recommended by a Cabinet report.

Now, for any common-sense person and junior management student and practitioner, the roles and functions of the board and the CEO are completely different and for the right reasons.

In a nutshell, the board is to set goals and make overall policies/strategies for an organisation as per the directions from the shareholder(s), in this case the Government/Cabinet/minister.

The CEO is to then develop and implement mechanisms to achieve the goals/policies/strategies provided to him. Critically, the board is also required to review the performance of the CEO and the company.

When we have the same person being on the board (in fact, the chairman) and also being the head executioner, that is, the CEO, you are playing with foolishness. It is Person A reviewing the performance of himself. This in 2021! No wonder we are the laughing stock.

There must be a clear separation between the board and the senior management—no questions here.

So how will the board correct the CEO when it is the same person running the board and running the operations of the company? It just plain can’t happen effectively and efficiently.

This creates room for corruption, mismanagement, lack of adequate governance and accountability and the works. It’s a recipe for disaster.

The bigger question is: how come Cabinet, with all of its experts, approve this damning relationship? It’s certain that they were ill-advised.

If they wanted to replace the acting CEO, they could have done so without putting the chairman of the board in that position, or they could have asked the chairman to resign and take up the CEO’s position—but certainly not hold on to both positions.

This is an inexplicable move at WASA.

We all know the CEO’s position is the significantly more financially lucrative position to hold, so I guess why not, eh?

These “high-level” persons should have more individual ­credibility, to say the very least. What message are they sending to the rest of staff at the company when the top starts off in an unethical way? We can expect employee morale and production to further decrease to which the population will suffer in the end for this essential resource of water.

Tiffany Ram

via e-mail

