AFTER witnessing the hand-wringing and to-ing and fro-ing over the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) and its delinquent customers over the last couple of days, one doesn’t know whether to laugh or cry.

Grown people with jobs and children bawling and begging WASA not to “cut” them.

I am sure some of them in pre-pandemic times spent plenty money on KFC, patronised Movietowne frequently, feted like there’s no tomorrow and paid thousands for next-to-nothing mas costumes.

Mind you, they live in a country with the lowest water rates around. Apparently having to pay $200-$300 a quarter is a terrible burden for them. So guess what? They owe WASA thousands now.

I heard one union leader talking about humility and spirituality. What do those qualities have to do with this matter?

As for the management of WASA over the years and the vote-hungry politicians who set “policy”, the least said the better.

You think any of us can say we not servicing our bank loans?

O Wilson

Belmont

