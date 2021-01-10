Dark days ahead for T&T

Just over one week has passed, in January 2021, and T&t is facing a plethora of issues, which forebode much darker days ahead.

Effective January 17, 2021, the Shipping Association of T&T has stated that four shipping companies, which represent over 90 per cent of the goods coming into the country, will require importers to pay freight charges in US dollars. The warning has been given that this will lead to increased prices. Problems converting TT dollars to US dollars were the reason.