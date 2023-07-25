Darryl’s luck not my luck

Show me your law and I’ll show you what your society values.

As the local LGBTQ community culminates Pride Month with its familiar July 30 parade, there is a chance to revisit a familiar piece of legislation that is often cited by LGBTQ and other activists, yet continues to be ignored by our parliamentarians: the Equal Opportunities Act (EOA)—a single piece of legislation that claims to prohibit discrimination, yet in one line expressly denies the protection of LGBTQ citizens from discrimination.