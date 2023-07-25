Darryl’s luck not my luck

I am angry and upset! I have reached such a state of disillusionment about how things function (sic) in this country that it is fatal. Please allow my story, as insignificant as I am. I need to ask someone, anyone, from the “President” of this country or any authority, to please explain to me why I should not lose faith in the systems that operate in this lost nation.
This trigger came with the rehiring of Darryl Smith in the lofty, well-remunerated post in the Ministry of Trade. While I hold no personal brief for him, I am left in a dizzying spiral as to how he is so fortunate.
Let me state my case.
This man was fired from a ministerial post for, according to the prime minister, interfering in a public process which involved the use of taxpayers’ money to pay off a then-worker. This came about as he was accused of sexual improprieties that warranted an NDA which, of course, raises further suspicion as to his conduct in such a position of power.
Fast-forward a few years later and now he is off to the Caribbean to represent this same Government that fired him in a managerial capacity, paid for by the same taxpayers’ dollars used as a payoff for his indiscretion.
Now, my story.
I was wrongfully dismissed by a Statutory Authority in 2016 for something not even remotely close to or complicated like what Mr Smith allegedly did in his high-profile office.
This matter has been called at the Industrial Court more than 12 times in the last eight years, and I invite anyone and everyone to look at the reasons for this matter to be languishing before the court and draw your own conclusions.
I have done everything in my power to ensure my representation stands ready to resolve this matter, yet the behaviour of others can be safely construed to have collusion and intent to frustrate. While on paper it seems permissible, their behaviour cannot be acceptable and, as someone whose years of service was thrown in the wind, I am forced to be subject to our easy acceptance of mediocrity and excuses.
I have been cautioned for speaking, as the uncomfortable connections that exist within our systems can lead to me being punished for seeking my interest. I am aware this habit of trying to seek proper and efficient justice does not sit well with the powers that be, and it has been shown that their political connections are so entrenched that it matters not to them that they are flouting and breaking every ethical principle and acting without integrity.
Is it like Darryl Smith and those who manage the said Statutory Authority, I do not have the right political connections or I do not bleed the correct political colour? For those who may find that amusing, should this be the reality, it is a sad indictment on the legacy our children will inherit.
I have said and maintained that you cannot legislate integrity, nor can you legislate ethics; behaviour of that nature must be ingrained in our psyche and only then will we act accordingly.
With this being said I cannot stand aside and watch as others are allowed, within a matter of a few short years, to comfortably resume their lives while I whittle down to nothing as those who are expected to conduct themselves with morality have emergencies, get ill, etc, and years of my life are just lost.
Anyone who can properly and convincingly explain to me and justify this odyssey, please, I would appreciate your counsel. I have been and continue to exercise an unhealthy degree of patience and understanding, to the point where natural justice has caused this experience to become a fatally unnatural act.
Ryan Martinez
Gasparillo