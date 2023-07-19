Dear former minister Darryl Smith,
Congratulations on your recent appointment as a commercial officer for the trade ministry. Your appointment is an indication that you passed the background check with flying colours and landed this very important job to represent our country.
A private sector report would have said you defied all odds by managing to successfully pass the background check.
It is truly heart-warming to see you triumph against the odds, especially since you were fired by the Prime Minister in 2018 for “interfering improperly in the public service”.
What better way to inspire the next generation than by demonstrating that a person could be fired, survive allegations of sexual harassment, and still achieve such a high-status job?
I wonder what would have happened if a woman were accused of sexual harassment! She might still be languishing in her bedroom, begging for forgiveness. But in the men’s club, you are being celebrated. Whoopie!
In this high-class “wuk”, your main responsibility will be “to develop overseas markets and boost exports to key strategic trading partners”. I am sure your resume is littered with examples of how you are ideally suited for this fantastic position.
During the background check, I suspect your current boss, Trade Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon, asked your former boss, Prime Minister Rowley, if he would recommend you for the position, and your former boss who had also appointed you chairman of the Diego Martin Regional Corporation answered politely, endorsing your capabilities.
Maybe your former boss reflected on the chances of him losing his own “wuk” in 2025 and said—boy, now dat ah in charge, ah go give meh friend everything.
Whatever the considerations, congratulations and may you continue to be a shining beacon of hope for all those who lack ambition, drive or basic qualifications.
Steups!