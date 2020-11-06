I wish I were back in school again and Darryn Boodan was my history teacher or my social studies teacher or in fact my teacher of anything!
His take on issues is so out-of-the-box.
His commentary on the Guy Fawkes rebellion in England had me in stitches, yes, but made me take a further look at our own “rebellion” in 1990.
He draws parallels which confirm, “We have been down this road before” and instead of learning from mistakes, continue to commit them thinking we are doing something original.
Darryn would have kept the most jaded students awake and engaged with his original approach on any issue and his ability to burst the bubble of the most arrogant. He is a treasure.