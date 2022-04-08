Deafening silence from business

Having read the Minister of Finance’s speech at the PNM meeting in Diego Martin South, I have waited for two days to see what the reaction from the professional and business community would be like, but to date nothing, nada, zilch.
This lack of response to me is the most disturbing factor and truly reinforces the statement that “Trinidad is falling apart”.
I must confess that I’m not an economist, accountant or an engineer for that matter, just an ordinary layman but in my book/way of thinking, if I owned a parlour and it was closed for a year, when it reopened any income/GDP would be an increase over the closed period. Layman’s logic.
Why the deafening silence?
Richard Trestrail