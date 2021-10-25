But are the Independent Senators not appointed by the President? Therefore would there not be expectations of them from their appointee...and consequences if in any debate involving the President they expressed an opinion which was not in support of the latter?
As independent and supposedly intelligent persons do they not have questions about how the entire matter involving the Police Service Commission has been handled?
As supposedly Independent Senators would they not like to have the truths and untruths about this matter openly ventilated in the people’s Parliament?
Is it that they know of these truths and untruths...and the consequences that could result if these are so ventilated?
Are the privileges and immunities which the Constitution gives to Parliament not for the purpose of having unfettered and open discussion on all issues, without limits or constraints personal to these supposedly Independent Senators which they may seek to introduce?
The involvement of Bliss Seepersad is obviously central to the matter and would have been an obvious and necessary part of any discussion... as has been the case in revelations and ongoing discussions in the public domain.
Would there not have been a bias in her favour held by her sister who is an Independent Senator?
Is there a meaning that can be attached to the silence of these supposedly Independent Senators regarding the open opinions expressed by respected, non-elitist, non-UNC and intelligent members of the public who are really independent, patriotic, free to speak their own mind, and do so in the interest of the public?
In closing, I must educate these supposedly Independent Senators on the distance between the seating for opposing sides in Parliament is established so as to ensure that if swords are drawn by members of either side that distance is such so that no harm can be done to a member of the other side.
They should also look at the way the people’s parliament of the United Kingdom conducts its affairs... and how it’s equipped and furnished. What we have here for a Parliament is a mockery.
Constitutional reform is necessary but for many obvious reasons it simply will not take place, the primary one being that it has to be initiated by an enlightened political leadership because the reforms necessary will require, inter alia, accountability and honesty, and will significantly diminish the power currently enjoyed by politicians.
Power is the craving of all politicians and enlightened politicians hang with unicorns, so we the public will have to seek our salvation elsewhere.