I was startled by Saturday’s Express headline “Probe Faris” called for by Kamla Persad-Bissessar.
I wondered what scandal this presaged. The country faces multiple existential crises like coronavirus, vaccine hesitancy, the increasing debt, the lack of foreign exchange, declining energy revenues, climate change, violent crime, appointment of a police commissioner, etc.
So I was heartened to find that what was concerning Persad-Bissessar was whether Faris’s car was properly transferred when he sold it five years ago. It’s reassuring that politicians focus on petty personal political matters rather than the problems that face the nation.
However, Persad-Bissessar’s call for a probe reminds us of two things. First, members of Parliament of both parties granted themselves massive tax breaks on imported vehicles and use this for personal profit.
They treat themselves as more important than the public and this is both immoral, venal and unacceptable. They should be paid appropriately and taxed like the rest of us. Increase their pay by the appropriate amount and tax them.
To encourage the import of expensive vehicles tax-free for them to make a profit while increasing taxes on vehicles for others is the height of hypocrisy. This is part of the reason why nobody trusts any politician.
Secondly, Persad-Bissessar has reminded us how cumbersome it is to transfer a vehicle involving both parties being physically present with all documentation. Last year I managed this feat.
Having made an appointment and attempting to enter the Licensing Office I was politely informed that the appointment entitled me to join the line. The process is cumbersome and primitive. I can purchase a property or shares without being present and file tax returns online. Surely it’s possible to transfer a vehicle by mail or online like in most countries. This is but one example of the extreme inefficiency of the systems in our public service.
Perhaps our politicians could focus on that as well as other crises. As for Faris’s car transfer it’s not keeping me up at night. Even the Attorney General needs to find a work around rather than spend five hours at the Licensing Office.