Deal with ­low-hanging lines on Henry Street

I would like to bring to the attention of the authorities responsible for the maintenance of overhanging lines that there are lines causing concern in the vicinity of a popular gents store on Henry Street, Port of Spain.
There are some low-hanging lines east of the exit/entrance of the store which can cause serious injury to pedestrians.
This store is located between the Queen Janelle Commissiong Street, formerly Queen Street, and Independence Square, Port of Spain.
It is a gents store, where persons can enter and exit through either door on Frederick or Henry streets.
Thank you for your kind assistance in this matter.
Sharon Jack