Deal with toxic work environments

When a workplace becomes toxic, its poison spreads beyond its walls and into the lives of its workers and their families (Gary Chapman, 2014).

According to statistics, 28 per cent of employees say there is a decrease in the quality of their work in a toxic work environment. This concept of a “toxic workplace” is no stranger to Trinidad and Tobago. In fact, it is fairly common. A toxic workplace is one where workplace bullying, workplace incivility, workplace harassment and job burnout are common practices.