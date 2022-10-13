Will the recent murder of a 15-year-old schoolboy who was suspended for fighting, plus the ongoing beatings by school gangs, finally persuade the Government to implement expulsion or at least a school centre for violent pupils?

The argument against expelling violent pupils (usually made by activist-types with no educational experience, but lots of feel-good rhetoric) has always been that this would provide recruits for gangs. Instead, those pupils brought the gangs to school.

The other option is a specialised centre that would facilitate specific pedagogical approaches for dealing with problem pupils.

This idea was, in fact, raised some years ago by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley. Will he now have the gumption to follow through?

Jensen Rushton

San Fernando

