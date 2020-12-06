Dear Prime Minister

The following is a letter to Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley:
Thank you for the kind reception you afforded me this week and your acceptance of my book entitled God, The Press, and Uriah Butler. It is a book that captures the personality of Tubal Uriah Butler and the underhand methods that the newspapers of the 1937 era displayed to undermine him, in particular, and show him to be a violent enemy of the society of Trinidad and Tobago, in general. I wrote the book, Prime Minister, to ascertain what were the economic, educational, and psychological resources, possessed by Butler, that served to facilitate his staging a national strike and his call for the sovereignty of Trinidad and Tobago, while yet surrounded by all the demons of British colonialism. I wrote, too, because having conversed with Butler in 1973, and researched his life to a fair extent, I found that there was a need for further research in 2020, since there were many areas and events in 1937 that no author had touched to date.
For example, way back in the 1930s, Butler spoke of the need for Trinbagonians to celebrate the emancipation of African enslaved people and, through his letters to the colonial governor, he stressed to the colonial world that “Black Lives Matter”. Additionally, the most important reason for writing the book was because in carrying out a survey on the theme with secondary school boys and their teachers last year, I was flabbergasted to find out that beyond the title “Butler Highway”, no one from the secondary school crowd could tell me a decent, educative word about Butler. Moreover, Prof Gary Garcia of The University of the West Indies informed me that during his sojourn at Queen’s Royal College, where he completed O- and A- Levels, no librarian, no pupil, and indeed no teacher ever told him anything about Tubal Uriah “Buzz” Butler.
Accordingly, Prime Minister, I was overjoyed when in speaking to me, you showed the importance of establishing proper objectives, ideals, and structures for educating our youth. You emphasised the importance of teaching history, geography, and the arts, among the many subjects to infuse our children’s minds, and the need for our teachers to understand the meaning of real education. Indeed, you stressed the value of reading for all our citizens, especially the children. In stressing all these educational values, dear sir, through your comments and encouragement, you displayed—what you have always demonstrated—that you value education and that you are indeed an educated Trinbagonian.
Prime Minister, you can therefore understand my dismay, when on asking a local bank in Trinidad to purchase a few copies of my book on Butler to use as Christmas gifts for their staff, or to deposit in the libraries of their school/s of choice, the bank informed me that, while they appreciate my gesture and effort, their focus this year, in terms of donations, is on assisting schools and children with “computer devices to support online learning”. Now, I did not ask them for a donation. I researched and produced the book without their help. I edited the book with the help of my friends, one of whom, Mr Rawle Boland, died in the process. I did not ask the bank, of which I am a shareholder, to purchase any special number of copies; I left that to their generosity and their sense of education and need. The result of my appeal was a loud zilch. They would not even take the time to buy one copy to at least ascertain what the book is all about, and yet, elsewhere, they boast of their contribution to our Trinbagonian society.
Now, pray tell me, Prime Minister, what are “computer devices for online learning”? Doesn’t online learning depend upon reading worthwhile books? Surely, giving a child a computer does little for his or her education unless that child is given favourable tools with it such as worthwhile books. What are we encouraging our children to read? Can they become educated by reading foreign nonsensical items and the historical events of others without knowing anything about their country’s struggles, leaders/strugglers, and icons? Can “online learning” exist without reading? Reading, as you know, Mr Prime Minister, is the main pillar of the educational structure of all peoples.
Reading skills
If we did not teach and improve reading skills, the bank would have no tellers and clerks to carry out their banking works; rather, they would mix up the accounts of all the people who bank with them. With all their “computer devices” and “online learning,” no bank can exist unless the tellers could read and read good books. If the banks know nothing of Butler, nor care about his contribution, will they grant a loan to a Butlerite? Will they financially assist a labourer from the Oilfields Workers’ Trade Union (OWTU)? Will they help the children of Butler’s La Brea and Vessigny? Do they really care of such rich cultural history?
And Prime Minister, your party, financially and otherwise, has always focused on education for the young. What is education? Is it “online learning?” Is it helping children to use the computer only? To be educated is to travel with a different view. When we educate children, we strive to bring civilisation to them. Deceased DeWilton Rogers, one of the pioneers of the People’s National Movement, used to say that teachers “are the transfer point of civilisation”.
Good teachers know that children become civilised by reading about their world. Good teachers know that books, especially books about our own society, are the tools to give our children a sense of their Trinbagonian identity, a sense of what it is to be a good citizen. The more children read, the more they become educated. The more we read, the less we commit crime. The more children read, the less they will abuse others, the less they will rape others. The more they read, the less they make foolish decisions; and the less ignorant they will be. If a child cannot read or if he/she does not read, he/she cannot possess the tools to become educated. If a child is not bathed in his culture, then he/she is not educated.
Finally, Mr Prime Minister, you have given all companies the financial undertaking whereby they can get a rebate for donating to cultural events and practices. Perhaps that uncommon bank is not aware of that legitimate opportunity, because their staff is not well-read.
Let me end by saying that deceased Lance Heath, one of the respondents I surveyed in my search to find data on Tubal Uriah “Buzz” Butler, informed me in 1973 that “every time a Trinidadian or Tobagonian earns a penny, he should thank Butler who, out of the penny, gave him a cent”. It is therefore Butler who has supplied the bank with at least 50 per cent of its revenue which today amounts to millions.
Hollis “Chalkdust”
Liverpool, ORTT