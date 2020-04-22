“Two things are infinite—the universe and human stupidity; and I’m not sure about the universe,” said Albert Einstein. Couple this with what Fyodor Dostovsky in Notes from the Underground, said, “I say let the world go to hell, but I should always have my tea.”
It is very unfortunate that approximately 10,000 of us, if the 5,500-plus vehicles turned back by the Police Service last week, as well as those caught in current roadblocks is a correct estimate, is indicative of the seeming death of common sense and the rise of stupidity and selfishness.
The world is grappling with a most unusual situation regarding the Covid-19 virus, which has claimed almost 180,000 lives and infected more than two and a half million people, with no clear understanding of how the virus is spread, but social distancing seems effective in curtailing its spread. Yet irresponsible persons totally ignore this fact.
Just look at the crowds at banks, social service agencies and some markets. All such persons have relationships with others, be they friends or relatives, yet their selfishness overrides their common sense.
It is absolutely amazing though not surprising that among the religious organisations represented by the Inter-Religious Organisation silence seems golden.
The Law Association, a body charged with the responsibility for ensuring proper conduct of the citizenry, is also very silent regarding the foolish behaviour of some persons, considering that a war is being waged between life and death where Covid-19 is concerned.
Where is its voice when some of its members, whether practicing, honorary or not, argue for the rights and freedoms of persons who clearly are not only testing the system but choose to display rank selfishness rather than good sense?
Where is the advice to the authorities to assist, rather than to criticise and nit-pick that the “police can’t do this and can’t do that”?
Regardless of our political persuasion, the government, which includes both the ruling party and official opposition, is supposed to seek the interests of its citizens. Unfortunately, it seems that the ruling party is the only entity which seeks the welfare of its citizens. Sure, mistakes have been made but other countries have also done so. Where is the official opposition?
Where are its views regarding the welfare of T&T and its citizens?
In a war, certain liberties are suspended in the interest of saving lives. What has the Opposition done to assist in managing these rights and educating the population?
The Rule of Seven, an old marketing adage, suggests that a message has to be repeated seven times for it to be understood. The Government has been repeating the message of good hygiene, social distancing and stay-at-home for non-essential things but the message has not yet redounded to the benefit of all.
It is quite easy to criticise but how many of us have made constructive criticisms and offered practical solutions?
How many entities which are still open for business, albeit on a limited basis, have communicated to their employees the need to be more patient and understanding of some of the measures currently being undertaken by the Government to mitigate the spread of Covid-19?
It seems to escape those of us who cry foul that if we contract the virus through irresponsible and churlish behaviour, we will need the same entities, which we rebel against, to protect and make us well! The sooner the virus can be controlled, the sooner our freedoms and rights will be restored. The current predicament is temporary.
Our behaviours and attitudes will dictate how “temporary” is temporary. Let us assist those who have lost or reduced income, the businesses that are closed, the health workers who are assiduously working to make well the virus-affected and the health services, which all of us will need if afflicted with the virus.
Now is definitely not the time to be on the proverbial sinking ship and laugh, declaring, “It’s not my ship!”