In the run-up to the hotly contested elections of March 2020, the results of which the losing side disputed acrimoniously, both teams of contestants promised virtually the moon and the stars to the electorate.

From different theatres of performance in Georgetown on the Saturday before the polls, the closing rallies were variations on a single theme. Prosperity for all, jobs and opportunity for everyone. With little to no variation or difference in focus and in pledges, both sides came at the electorate with the promise of a new day.