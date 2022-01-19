February 7 is designated as the day when the three political parties—PNM, UNC and PEP—will contest the local government election to fill the seat vacated after the death of councillor Purushottam Singh on February 14, 2021.
Well, the battle lines are drawn and the contenders have filed nomination papers. They all also claim respectfully winning the seat but there are more potential consequences in the fallout.
Last year, we saw what took place in the THA election in Tobago—the dominant PNM fortress was blasted with blows. In fact, with all its consistent success and with all its high munitions and elaborate propaganda, it came crashing to a massive defeat from a relatively new PDP.
Perhaps we didn’t expect such a massive defeat of 14-1 but, again, people become fed up with the status quo and make radical choices to satisfy their desires. This is not foreign to us because Basdeo Panday once said “politics has its own morality”.
But what is not surprising here is that this has consistently been a UNC fortress.
It is considered the heartland of the UNC. A loss here will resonate like what took place in Tobago—licks for so.
The PNM is not a relatively new party because it has been here since 1956, but PEP is seen as no pushover either. In fact, if PEP wins this by-election, the UNC may have to add this one to its losing streak; they have lost several prior elections.
A UNC defeat in this local election could send a message that the UNC is not on solid ground and its chance of winning a general election remains questionable.
This is the political litmus test of the UNC—to remain and maintain its grip with its voting block. But time is changing and so are people. If the UNC is bowled out here, crapaud smoke dey pipe and necessary changes become imminent.
The song “Rowley must go” is gaining momentum, but the PNM should not be discounted. What is of concern here is whether the PEP has enough testicular fortitude to penetrate with full force and break into the fortress.
I can’t say which party could win, but a PEP win would send the UNC packing and licking their wounds after February 7.