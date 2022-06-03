The Police Service has come in for some monu­mental criticism lately, which is why the story of the three officers, Cpl George, PC Nanan and PC Andrews, rushing to the aid of the child who was on the top of the Parkade is such good news in a sea of bad.

Not only are these officers exemplary and deserving of any accolades and rewards coming their way, it must be mentioned that in comparison to the officers involved in the Uvalde school shooting in Texas, our local officers acted immediately, whilst the US officers allegedly took over an hour to act, even though they were on scene outside of the school, and parents were begging them to enter the school.

Lives were lost during that time, but in comparison, the quick action of our local officers may have saved a life, and for this, every citizen must feel encouraged that even though the TTPS faces leadership issues, there are good, decent, caring officers like these, making a difference.

Tim Teemal

St James

