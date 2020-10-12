IN his budget speech one week ago themed Resetting the Economy for Growth and Innovation, the Minister of Finance in his preamble made three highly significant observations: that there was no clear path for the reopening the economy; that the post-Covid-19 economy would be shaped by decisions made in the fight against the virus; and that in this regard all must cooperate to fight the virus, to collectively eliminate it.
It is of interest that although the Government on assuming office for the 2015-2020 term was fully cognisant of the fact that the wheels were coming off the revenue-loaded energy vehicle, it now acknowledges that this radically different approach to the national budget was triggered by the economic challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.
The stance taken in the opening paragraph (above) is therefore unsurprising, that going forward success or lack thereof with the new approach will be “shaped” by decisions taken to eliminate the virus. It is, however, what it is and we must move on.
Last Saturday the Prime Minister in his difficult but self-imposed role as ultimate arbiter in the Covid-19 conundrum: lives vs livelihoods, grudgingly yielded to livelihood by easing some restraints on domestic travel, assembly numbers, resort activity and so on, while reminding the populace that the public purse is cash-strapped and will be unable to provide monetary support if choosing lives over livelihoods becomes the only option, i.e. should active case numbers seemingly at a plateau begin to go back up. This pronouncement is ominous especially for persons existing at the margins of our society but as will be discussed (below), cautiousness is required in sounding such alarm bells at this point in time.
At a news conference on September 30 the Chief Medical Officer revealed that for the prior two weeks less PCR test swabs were sent to the various labs for testing because less persons were turning up at health facilities with virus illnesses and even scarier, some symptomatic persons had refused to be tested. If these developments account for the sustained drop in the three-weeks period (the last two weeks of September referenced by the CMO plus the first week in October) then there is cause for deep concern.
On August 13, Covid-19 deaths stood at eight. Fifty-nine days later (through October 11) deaths have climbed to 90 or 39 since September 13 (to encompass the period of alarm raised by the CMO). Bottom line the T&T Covid-19 death rate shows no sign of expected decrease consistent with the recently recorded drop in newly confirmed cases. Under-testing is the bugaboo; symptomatic and asymptomatic, possible super-spreaders are being missed at the community level.
How grave the problem?
According to WHO the acceptable positivity rate for easing of restrictions, i.e. the percentage of tests performed that are positive for Covid-19, is five per cent. According to the technocrats in the MoH, newly confirmed cases over the past few weeks have averaged 50. Thus to achieve the WHO standard we should be performing 1,000 tests per day.
According to the daily report on the Ministry of Communications website for the past six weeks 150-400 tests per day have been submitted, with most days on the lower side. This is a correctable problem which will be elaborated in the letter to follow.
For now though the imperative is to put our house in order first and to avoid shifting the blame on to the population for the likely rise in active cases and deaths with phased reopening of the economy. We should also recognise that the stakes are now higher since the Minister of Finance has linked success with his budgetary proposals to success with eliminating the virus. Corrective action is required now!